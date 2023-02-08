Four basic dimensions within Goleman's approach to emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is, whether we like it or not, the real key to being happy. If we don't know how to read our own emotions (and other people's emotions), if we are strangers to our own hearts and lack social awareness that allows us to connect, manage fear, and be assertive, emotional intelligence is useless.
Save
Save
It’s a way of seeing intelligence beyond its cognitive aspects (like memory and problem-solving). We are talking primarily of our capacity to effectively address others and ourselves, to connect with our emotions, to manage them, to self-motivate, to put the brakes on our impulses, to overcome frustrations.
Save
Emotional Intelligence can be activated and deactivated, depending on the emotional and social environment we grow up in. Emotional Intelligence also has to do with the plasticity of our brain, where stimuli, continuous practice and systematic learning create changes and makes connections.
Save
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved