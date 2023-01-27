Four Letter Words

"Rework" is a book written by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson, the founders of Basecamp. The book offers a different perspective on work and business, providing practical tips and real-life examples on how to improve productivity, efficiency, and success.





It covers a wide range of topics such as keeping things simple, embracing constraints, learning to say no, working smarter instead of harder, embracing failure, focusing on customers and embracing change. Written in a conversational tone, it's a quick read and a great resource for entrepreneurs, small business owners and anyone looking to improve their work and business practices.