"Rework" is a book written by Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson, the founders of Basecamp. The book offers a different perspective on work and business, providing practical tips and real-life examples on how to improve productivity, efficiency, and success.
It covers a wide range of topics such as keeping things simple, embracing constraints, learning to say no, working smarter instead of harder, embracing failure, focusing on customers and embracing change. Written in a conversational tone, it's a quick read and a great resource for entrepreneurs, small business owners and anyone looking to improve their work and business practices.
There are four-letter words you should never use in business. They're not f*ck or sh*t.
They're need, must, can't, easy, just, only, and fast.
Stop saying ASAP.
If you want to do something, you've got to do it now. You can't put it on a shelf and wait two months to get around to it. You can't just say you'll do it.
"That would never work in the real world."— Don't believe them!
They expect fresh concepts to fail. They assume society isn't ready for or capable of change. Even worse, they want to drag others down into their tomb.
If you're hopeful and ambitious, they'll try to convince you your ideas are impossible. They'll say you're wasting your time. Don't believe them.
The real world isn't a place, it's an excuse. It's a justification for not trying. It has nothing to do with you.
If you're solving someone else's problem, you're constantly stabbing in the dark. When you solve your own problem, the light comes on. You know exactly what the right answer is.
Best of all, this "solve your own problem" approach lets you fall in love with what you're making.
What you do is what matters, not what you think, say or plan.
We had the itch, so we scratched it.
Don't let yourself off the hook with excuses. It's entirely your responsibility to make your dreams come true.
Besides, the perfect time never arrives.
As you get going, keep in mind why you're doing what you're doing.
Great businesses have a point of view, not just a product or service.
Design them to be simple.
Service businesses (e.g., consultants, software companies, wedding planners, graphic designers, and hundreds of others) don't require much to get going. If you're running a business like that, avoid outside funding.
You need less than you think.
Great companies start in garages all the time. Yours can too.
Start a business, not a startup.
Don't hold everything else up because of a few leftovers. You can do them later.
Build the necessities now, worry about the luxuries later.
Meetings are toxic
Judo solutions are all about getting the most out of doing the least.
Problems can usually be solved with simple, mundane solutions.
Remember, you can usually turn good enough into great later.
Everyone should be encouraged to start his own business, not just some rare breed that self-identifies as entrepreneurs.
Instead of entrepreneurs, let's just call them starters.
You don't need an MBA, a certificate, a fancy suit, a briefcase, or an above-average tolerance for risk. You just need an idea, a touch of confidence, and a push to get started.
Workaholics aren't heroes. They don't save the day, they just use it up.
The real hero is already home because she figured out a faster way to get things done.
A business without a path to profit isn't a business, it's a hobby.
You need a commitment strategy, not an exit strategy.
Lots of things get better as they get shorter.
Nail the basics first and worry about the specifics later.
You often can't recognize the details that matter most until after you start building.
If I'd listened to customers, I'd have given them a faster horse.
HENRY FORD
