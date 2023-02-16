From Polishing to Perfecting to Packaging Contd.

Perennial Seller is a book by bestselling author and marketer Ryan Holiday. The book explores what it takes to make a timeless piece of work and how to make it successful. It outlines the effort, sacrifice and motivation needed to create a work that stands the test of time and explores the concept of “evergreen marketing”.
It provides practical advice on how to make and market a work that will become a perennial seller and offers case studies of creators who have achieved lasting success.
The book offers useful insights into creating and marketing a timeless work, making it an invaluable resource for anyone interested in creating something that will endure for years to come.
Save
How would you describe this project? What’s special about it? What’s its pitch? Who is it for? All those questions were designed to anticipate the questions you would one day get from the media and from retailers and customers.
Well, now that day is nearly here. It’s time to put the pen down, back away from the computer, stop tweaking and fiddling. It’s time to fling this thing to the public. Meaning: It will be out there for other people to judge. Not everyone will like it. Some may even hate it.
We must steel ourselves in advance for these reactions. The artist’s life is hard. The road to becoming a perennial seller is long—and it may seem, at times, that you’re heading in the wrong direction and that the sidewalks are lined with hostile faces. No matter.
Save
They’re scared because creative work is as terrifying as it is gratifying.
You’ve put a large piece of yourself into this project. What if people don’t like it? What if someone tries to force you to change it? Creating was done in private, but soon you’ll have to explain and discuss in public. What if that’s painful? What if you can’t do it justice?
This fear isn’t comfortable, but it’s a good sign. It will make you diligent.
The hunger and drive to create something great, coupled with the sincere belief that you can do it, can very quickly trip into delusion and hubris if you’re not vigilant.
The more nervous and scared you are—the more you feel compelled to go back and improve and tweak because you’re just not ready—the better it bodes for the project. Because your goal is one that should make any rational person tremble a bit.
Let that feeling guide you. Honor it.
Save
No better words about the creative process have been produced than when Winston Churchill described starting a project as an adventure. “To begin with,” he said, your project “is a toy and an amusement.
Then it becomes a mistress, then it becomes a master, then it becomes a tyrant. The last phase is that just as you are about to be reconciled to your servitude, you kill the monster and fling it to the public.”
That’s where you are now. You’ve done your creative work. You began your editing and reviewing, and perhaps that sent you straight back to the creative phase for significant reworking. Finally, as you fine-tuned and polished and adjusted for your audience, you began to prepare yourself for the inevitable day of your release.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved