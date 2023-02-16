From Polishing to Perfecting to Packaging Contd.

Perennial Seller is a book by bestselling author and marketer Ryan Holiday. The book explores what it takes to make a timeless piece of work and how to make it successful. It outlines the effort, sacrifice and motivation needed to create a work that stands the test of time and explores the concept of “evergreen marketing”.





It provides practical advice on how to make and market a work that will become a perennial seller and offers case studies of creators who have achieved lasting success.





The book offers useful insights into creating and marketing a timeless work, making it an invaluable resource for anyone interested in creating something that will endure for years to come.







