Gauge what is truly urgent

Manufactured urgency distracts from performance in peak-pressure moments. Urgency is based on the belief that you need to act now or else.





Ask yourself two questions: 1. What is the worst thing that can happen if I force action now? 2. What is the worst thing that can happen if I delay?” If the answers suggest that a peak-pressure moment just feels urgent and could be better dealt with at a later time, give yourself a break and postpone it.