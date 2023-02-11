Get people to tell stories

Chief Joy Officer by Tom Peters is a book about how great leaders can create an environment of joy, energy, and enthusiasm in their organizations.





The book discusses how to foster an environment of collaboration, creativity, and innovation and how to help employees find meaning in their work. It also provides practical advice on topics such as communication, motivation, and creating a culture of joy and purpose. The book is based on Richard Sheridan's experience as the founder of Menlo Innovations and draws on his successful experiences leading the company.