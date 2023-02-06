logo
Grow or Die: A Framework for Turning Your Company Around Fast

Most great teams would agree, there’s nothing more powerful for executing on big ambitions than a clearly defined and well-communicated goal. But sometimes the stakes are much higher than usual. In these instances, a goal requires even more focus, execution, and clarity. All of these can be achieved through a framework that I have come to call SuperGoals, which I’ve relied on heavily throughout my career. 

High stakes spark ambition

SuperGoals have an open-ended delivery mechanism, so ideas can come from anywhere

You have to be willing to solicit requests from users, even if they violate some of your prior product principles

What's a SuperGoal?

A high stakes, focusing goal for a team. It has a clear and urgent timeframe, an open-ended method of achievement, and a single measure of success that everyone can understand.

  • SuperGoals temporarily transcend all other goals by instilling a sense of urgency that reinforces clarity and inspires creativity.
  • They must meet three specific criteria
  • Clear & Urgent Timeframe
  • Open & Endless Method of Achievement
  • Single Measure of Success Everyone Can Understand
SuperGoals drive urgency

Few goal-setting frameworks deliver the singularity of SuperGoals — you only get one, it’s not aspirational, and it must be accomplished. 


When using SuperGoals, nothing else matters: they temporarily transcend all other goals by instilling a sense of urgency that reinforces clarity and inspires creativity. 

Sharp, aggressive goals are motivating

For example, this is what we did at Anchor:

  • Set an aggressive monthly active user number, roughly 4x our current amount, that you have to achieve by August
  • Setting an MAU goal for a three month period gives you only three data points to showcase dramatic growth
  • Achieving an absolute number as a goal makes it harder to track progress and gauge progress
  • Achieve 10% week-over-week growth
Create your own superGoals

SuperGoals unlock exceptional outcomes for teams when the stakes are highest. Three templates to get you started

  • Choose your goal
  • Ideas for your supergoal
  • Achieve your goal

Meet daily to check in and discuss new ideas.

