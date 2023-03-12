logo
How to stay mentally sharp, according to a psychiatrist and a neurologist

How to stay mentally sharp, according to a psychiatrist and a neurologist

A wealth of scientific studies are connecting certain food and lifestyle habits with neurogenesis, the process by which new neurons grow in the brain. This means that we can actively protect ourselves from cognitive decline-at least in part. The key is knowing how to do it.

How are brain cells destroyed?

How are brain cells destroyed?

  • High levels of chronic inflammation
  • Inflammation not only disrupts brain circuity, it actively kills brain cells, too
  • Chronic stress, eating a lot of processed sugar, processed meat, and refined carbs, and not getting enough sleep are some of the major causes
  • Something else chronic inflammation does is prohibit neurogenesis


How new brain cells are grown

How new brain cells are grown

Actively working to fight off inflammation.


Neurogenesis refers to new brain cell growth, neuroplasticity is where existing neurons grow and form different connections with each other. Important for shaping our brain into who we are, learning, and recovering from diseases


Food and lifestyle habits that promote neurogenesis

Food and lifestyle habits that promote neurogenesis

  • A healthy diet, consistent good sleep, and regular workouts are all beneficial for the hippocampus, studies have shown.
  • Exercise, socialization, and environmental enrichment-which means having plenty of stimulating activities-increases neuroogenesis.
  • A specific brain chemical that plays a role in neuroplasticity and brain cell growth: BDNF, aka a neurotrophin.
