PERSONAL-DEVELOPMENT
The More Options You Have, The Happier You Are

Mental health is a function of choice. The more choices we are able to exercise, the happier we are likely to be. Those who are most unwell or discouraged suffer from a sense that their choices have been limited, sometimes by external circumstances or illness, most often by the many ways we restrict ourselves.

How I create career options

  • Prioritize learning over short-term goals
  • Build good relationships with experienced people
  • Network with people who are more established in life and don't have much to prove
  • Professional help can point you in the right direction if you don't know what to do
The paradox of risk

The most important thing about career options is that there’s a paradoxical relationship between risk and reward we need to understand first. As humans, we’re naturally risk-averse.


The paradox is that most people assume it’s risky to change. But in reality, the reverse is true. The more stagnant you are, the more you’re at risk of loss.

Be willing to pay the price or move on

  • Everything in life has a price. If you're willing to pay, You won't get disappointed
  • If some people are not willing to PAY the price, they should just accept whatever is and not complain about being unhappy
