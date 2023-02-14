logo
nextbigwhat logo
PRODUCTIVITY
0
4 Books That Bill Gates Read Twice

4 Books That Bill Gates Read Twice

Bill Gates rated over 220 books on Goodreads and has also written detailed reviews about most of them. Among those books, there are some books Bill Gates has even marked ‘read twice.’

Save

How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking by Jordan Ellenburg

2

How Not to Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking by Jordan Ellenburg

  • Mathematical thinking is perhaps the smartest thinking of all
  • It's common sense on steroids
  • You will learn how a few MIT students turned the lottery into a fool-proof investment strategy and made $8 million
  • You will learn how politicians subtly lie to the citizens
0

Save

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

1

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

  • The memoir of a neurosurgeon who, at age 36, was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer.
  • A passionate doctor who had devoted and spent his life trying to save people was himself struggling to live.
  • Everything about this book, right from the title, to the last line, is extremely profound.
0

Save

Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

3

Turtles All The Way Down by John Green

Bill Gates read this book twice, and his daughter Pheobe is a huge fan. The book is about the relationship between Aza Holmes, a high school student whose life is complicated by OCD and anxiety, and Davis Pickett, the son of a billionaire.


0

Save

The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui

4

The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui

  • An illustrated memoir of the lives of multiple generations of families affected by the Vietnamese war
  • Captures their intergenerational journey, from pre-war Vietnam to the survival during war, fleeing the country, their struggles at the refugee camp, and finally their immigration to America
0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivityRelationships and meSalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Helpful Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login