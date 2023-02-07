How to Build a Winning Team





Treat employees as family. Connect with them as people and be there for them when times are tough





Analyze candidates on seven key characteristics: Past results, how well they build teams, their industry knowledge, their communications skills, their ability to play as a team, their fit with your culture, and do they put customers first.





Outline clear values and hold people accountable to them. At Cisco, that meant a commitment to change the world through technology, focus intensely on customers, innovate ahead of the market, win together, respect and care for each other, and always do the right thing.





Focus on your leadership team. Understand the qualities and skills necessary for success in each key role and be willing to shift people when the environment changes.





Share the wealth. Everyone should benefit when you grow. Give people a stake in success and share the pain when times are tough.







