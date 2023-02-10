logo
nextbigwhat logo
PERSONAL-DEVELOPMENT
0
The psychology of revenge bedtime procrastination

The psychology of revenge bedtime procrastination

The term “bedtime procrastination” refers to the habit of going to bed later than intended while no external circumstances are accountable for doing so. Despite the tiredness, people will finish their tasks and stay up later than they should.

Save

How to cope with bedtime procrastination

1

How to cope with bedtime procrastination

Stick to a routine: It may not always be possible, but keeping a consistent bedtime and wake-up time can help avoid revenge bedtime procrastination

Consider your metabolism: Try to stick to a light meal so you don’t overwhelm your digestive system before going to bed

Ease into your bedtime: Meditation and journaling are great activities to practice mindfulness and to switch off before sleep

0

Save

The impact of bedtime procrastination

2

The impact of bedtime procrastination

  • People think that they can stretch sleep hours but this is not true and has been proven wrong in studies
  • Bedtime procrastination, revenge bedtime procrastination, and while-in-bed procrastination can all lead to sleep deprivation
  • Your body won’t be able to properly recharge, leading to irritability, degraded decision-making, thinking, and memory
0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivitySalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Helpful Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login