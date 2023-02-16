How to Perform at Your Best and Change Your Brain

You perform at your best when you rapidly transform negative moods, or negative physiological states, as soon as they start by holistically applying all five muscles of mental fitness.





That transformation occurs in two steps, requiring you to remember ABC and the word SEE.





Assess your mood and notice that you are emotionally triggered.





Breathe in and hold for six seconds to calm your physiology.





Choose to take accountability for shifting into a healthier mindset.





Sense the current lens you are using.





Explore other lenses.





Elect a helpful one.





Learning how to do all this takes practice. There is no way around it.





The payoff is worth it.







