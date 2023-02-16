How to Sell as a Bootstrapper: Strategies That Work

Zero to Sold: How to Start, Run, and Sell a Bootstrapped Business is a book written by Arvid Kahl in 2020. It is a step-by-step guide to starting, running, and selling a bootstrapped business. It covers topics such as developing an idea, creating a product, finding customers, hiring employees, raising capital, and exiting a business.





It provides advice on the key elements of an effective business, such as goal setting, customer service, financial planning, and marketing.





The book offers actionable advice on how to use technology to create a successful business, the importance of customer-centricity and continuous iteration and improvement.