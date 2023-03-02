Identify Areas of Intrigue

Adapt a Business Model

Find a company completely outside of your industry or market and look at what makes them different and what they do really well. Use the format "I want to be the ____________ of ____________" by putting a company name into the first blank and the area of your target market or innovation area into the second blank.





Your mindsets naturally constrain your ability to consider alternatives and possibilities that go beyond the boundaries of your thinking. The goal is to recognize that you hold assumptions and then act to surface them.