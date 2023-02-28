Creativity consistently begins with a creative mind, and history shows that numerous things we have imagined are later really made. We appreciate our creativity because it improves our understanding and can make life simple. We value it in our music, amusement, innovation, and different parts of our existence. Here are 5 ways to develop creativity in students:
The greatest thing is that creative thinking is not the product of IQ. It is just based upon your imagination, practicing your power of observation and dreaming. Your imagination can be big or small enough to change the world. It sounds so simple, but it become very confusing to you when you cannot imagine the things.
Numerous great creators/innovators take an existing object and pose clever questions to twist its actual idea and make it new. Steve jobs didn't start with the idea of smartphones. He just took the existing Smartphone and ask the question to himself how can he modify it to make it better or the best. Ask simply Ifs to yourself.
For the ones who learn every day, it becomes very easy to learn from their activities. When your teacher have told you to look after the matter, everyone has their different ideas and concepts to see the matter. When you think and imagine more and more, your creativity enhances to give the best results which you deserve.
Give some space to yourself to think. The place where you can think quietly, where you can imagine without any disturbances. Daydreaming is not bad if you think positively and create a thinkable memory for yourself. Time is very essential, you can occupy the time of morning for thinking creative ideas.
