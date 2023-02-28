logo
PRODUCTIVITY
How to develop creative thinking skills in students in 5 ways

How to develop creative thinking skills in students in 5 ways

Creativity consistently begins with a creative mind, and history shows that numerous things we have imagined are later really made. We appreciate our creativity because it improves our understanding and can make life simple. We value it in our music, amusement, innovation, and different parts of our existence. Here are 5 ways to develop creativity in students:

Imagination

Imagination

The greatest thing is that creative thinking is not the product of IQ. It is just based upon your imagination, practicing your power of observation and dreaming. Your imagination can be big or small enough to change the world. It sounds so simple, but it become very confusing to you when you cannot imagine the things. 

Create your own Ifs

Create your own Ifs

Numerous great creators/innovators take an existing object and pose clever questions to twist its actual idea and make it new. Steve jobs didn't start with the idea of smartphones. He just took the existing Smartphone and ask the question to himself how can he modify it to make it better or the best. Ask simply Ifs to yourself.


  1. What would happen if I change it?
  2. How can I improve this object if I have to use it for more than 10 to 12 years?
  3. What would I do if I have One Million Rupees to invest?
Set up learning activities that allow you to explore creativity

Set up learning activities that allow you to explore creativity

For the ones who learn every day, it becomes very easy to learn from their activities. When your teacher have told you to look after the matter, everyone has their different ideas and concepts to see the matter. When you think and imagine more and more, your creativity enhances to give the best results which you deserve.

Create a space and time for creative thinking

Create a space and time for creative thinking

Give some space to yourself to think. The place where you can think quietly, where you can imagine without any disturbances. Daydreaming is not bad if you think positively and create a thinkable memory for yourself. Time is very essential, you can occupy the time of morning for thinking creative ideas.

Embrace mistakes of others

Embrace mistakes of others

  • Emphasizing the value in mistakes will allow you to create a safe space for making the steps to success
  • Give your friends positive feedback when they commit an error and permit them to tackle an issue to find an answer
  • Read books that help you understand how mistakes can be transformed into something lovely
