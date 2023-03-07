Impactful verbs like ‘accomplished, improved’

When it comes to resumes, there are plenty of faux-pas. Don’t include self-assessments like “detail-oriented” or “hardworking,” for example. Don’t included outdated experience .
Don’t use words like “responsible for, ” which aren’t very powerful ways of describing what you did on a job.
But there are also words and phrases that you’ll definitely want to include to get that recruiter or hiring manager to move you along in the process.
- Use impactful verbs in your resume to reflect your accomplishments
- Start each bullet with a specific and actionable past tense verb
- Examples: Led, coordinated, designed, built, authored, published
- Use verbs like accomplished, improved, trained, mentored, managed
While using verbs gives a clear sense of your day-to-day tasks, using specific numbers illustrates what you were able to accomplish and how you helped make things more, better, faster, and so on, for your specific company.
In writing each bullet, ask yourself, how many sales did I make every month? How many hits did our site get after my redesign? How much more productive was our team after I streamlined some of our work-flow processes?
And don’t forget about percentages and growth. Consider comparative ways to present the data and choose the one that best shows the value you’ve been able to bring.
