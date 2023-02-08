logo
The Future of AI: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World

The Future of AI: How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World

Artificial intelligence is shaping the future of humanity across nearly every industry. It is already the main driver of emerging technologies like big data, robotics and IoT, and it will continue to act as a technological innovator for the foreseeable future.

Importance of AI

Importance of AI


AI is important because it forms the very foundation of computer learning. Through AI, computers have the ability to harness massive amounts of data and use their learned intelligence to make optimal decisions and discoveries in fractions of the time that it would take humans.

