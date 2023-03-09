It’s Not What You Know. It’s What You Notice.

You don’t have to be an expert to solve a problem. A lack of knowledge can be a blessing. Most innovation comes from what you notice, not from what you know. Give yourself permission to have a big idea in an area that is not in your area of expertise.





Get comfortable with ambiguity. Not having all the answers at the outset can lead you to new ideas and solutions you never would have considered.





Share your ideas with others. They are too busy to steal your idea. If you don’t share it, no one can help.





Your network = your net worth. A network is a living, growing organism. You can start building one anywhere. To grow a network, you need to feed it.



