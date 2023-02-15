It’s the Customer, Stupid

Marketing Mess to Brand Success: 30 Challenges to Transform Your Organization's Brand is a 2021 book by Scott J. Miller.
The book provides a comprehensive overview of the key principles and strategies of successful brand building and marketing.
It addresses the most pressing issues of today's competitive business environment, such as how to create a strong brand identity, how to engage and connect with your customers, and how to create effective marketing campaigns.
It also provides 30 specific challenges and activities to help you take action and make lasting changes to your organization's brand.
Spend the next few days quietly listening in every meeting you attend and lead.
Discuss your insights with your colleagues without shaming anyone.
Consider, in every applicable meeting, agreeing to spend five minutes talking about how the meeting topic relates to real, identified, verified customer needs
Set a new (and short) recurring meeting, perhaps weekly and no longer than thirty minutes, to discuss only your customers. Each time an idea is introduced, ask these questions:
“How do we know that?”
“Which customer told us that?”
“Who did they tell it to?
If you had a war room, what would the sign currently say?
Have a conversation with every associate to reinforce their role as a brand ambassador.
Talk about proactive efforts associates can engage in to build the brand and even easily promote your products and services, including:
Focus on building a winning culture—a place where people love to come because they are challenged, respected, and given the freedom to take reasonable risks that stretch their skills.
Associates who feel trusted and trust their employer (and their direct leaders) are more loyal and protective, often intentionally choosing to “talk up” their organization.
Ask yourself why you’ve chosen a career in marketing? What do you believe that really means in terms of your contribution to the cash-generating machine?
If you haven’t proactively chosen a marketing role but ended up with it as an additional responsibility, how will you fine-tune your marketing and business acumen to ensure relevance when it’s potentially not your real passion or area of expertise?
Challenge your marketing-role paradigm.
Recognize that brand is invaluable, but you can’t deposit it into the bank and fund payroll from it.
Check your ego and better align marketing’s functions (and your own skills) to support sales
Ask the questions you should be asking but likely aren’t.
Think carefully about what you’d like to accomplish through your marketing contribution:
Remember Acuff’s advice: “Perfection is the enemy of completion.”
Assess where you are on your career track:
Have you discussed with your leader what’s next? Or is that conversation premature or too awkward or too scary, so you’re avoiding it?
Accept that there is likely some dissonance going on between how you and your leader see your career. T
Assess how adept you are at bouncing back from adversity, feedback, or disappointment. (You’ll likely rate yourself higher than a critic or detractor in your workplace would.)
Set a goal to become nimbler, both emotionally and mentally.
Have an emotional contingency plan
A good contingency plan will capture an event’s likelihood and impact (low, medium, and high), then present several mitigating strategies to employ if the emotional event takes place. Look online for more suggestions and examples of contingency planning you can draw from.
Recognize that everyone has blind spots—even you and me.
Privately, with nobody watching or judging you, make a T-chart (a simple listing of “pros and cons”) on a sheet of paper and write a theme such as “My Strengths” and “My Weaknesses,” or “How I Focus Others” and “How I Distract Others,” or even “How I Add” and “How I Subtract.”
Use whichever heading will tighten your thinking on how you are part of the solution or problem regarding what’s working and what’s not.
Open your calendar and set aside time for uninterrupted thinking, perhaps at the start of each day or even the beginning of the week.
“People prefer doing to thinking.”
