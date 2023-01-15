Kinetic Energy





The net effect is that you, in the spaceship, would measure the energy of the photons to be different than if you measured it when you're floating next to the rock.

Since it's the same photons, something else must have changed.

According to Einstein, what also changed was the kinetic energy of the rock.





Kinetic energy comes from the mass and the veloc­ity of an object, and since the rock's velocity didn't change when it gave off photons, Einstein concluded that its mass must have changed.





The mass of the rock changed by an amount equal to the energy of the photons, if you multiplied it by the speed of light squared. In other words, he found the following:





Energy of the photon = (Change in mass of the rock) x (speed of light)2





What this means is that when a photon leaves the rock, it actu­ally changes the mass of the rock.



