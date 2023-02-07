Kintsugi Thinking

Undisruptable is a book by Aidan McCullen which explores the idea of permanent reinvention for individuals, organisations and life in general.





The book provides an actionable framework for helping individuals, organisations and life adapt to change and embrace reinvention. It also offers practical advice on how to find the courage and resilience to make the necessary changes and how to make the most of new opportunities.





Additionally, it encourages readers to look beyond the immediate environment and embrace a mindset of continuous learning and growth.