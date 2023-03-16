At the end of the day, no one can increase your ability to bring value to others except you. Learning how to elevate your value and “hit the mark” for others is a step-by-step process.
Save
From your experience, whatever it is, you will gain knowledge. Now you have something new that you can share with people or use in service to others. Knowledge is powerful and can lead you to even greater things.
Save
Before you can increase your value you need to have courage. Sometimes this means having the courage to change.
Take initiative and don’t be afraid to try new things that may improve your skills, or help you make connections with others. It is the first step to increasing your self-value.
Save
Once you have the courage to try something new, you will encounter a new experience. Your courageous turn of events may lead to learning something new, traveling somewhere, attending an event, doing something you’ve never done before, creating an important relationship or joining a new organization, etc.
Save
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved