5 Things You Should Know About Your Brain

Your brain may only weigh 3 pounds, but it holds the ultimate power that invented the electricity, the telephone, the Internet and millions of other scientific marvels that our world depends upon.


Knowing each and every detail about this powerhouse isn't easy, so let us look at those amazing things about your brain that you should be aware of.

Laughing Is Good For Brain

Laughter literally improves your mental health as it releases the feel-good hormones, namely dopamine and serotonin in your brain.


A Multitasking Myth

  • Only 2% of human beings can multitask efficiently
  • The tasks that you regularly perform become a part of your subconscious mind
  • Your subconscious mind stores your skills, experiences, and memories so that you won't stress your brain every time you perform a regular task


Placebo Sleep

  • A placebo is something that seems to be a real treatment, but it isn't. It is effective only because of the patient's belief in the treatment.
  • Similarly, you can easily fool your brain into believing that you've had enough sleep, even when you haven't.


Attraction Towards Negativity

  • Your brain is inclined towards negative thoughts
  • In ancient times, paying attention to dangerous, negative, and bad things in the world was literally a matter of life and death
  • Though you don't need to be that attentive anymore, your brain still pays more attention to something that may harm you in the future


Rewire Your Brain

  • You can make long-lasting beneficial changes to the physical or neurological functioning of the brain by taking actions that will rewire your brain as per your preferences
  • However, the final result will depend on your consistency and intensity of performing those actions


