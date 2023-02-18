Launch Day

Get the insider's take on how Netflix went from one in a million ideas to one that revolutionized the entertainment industry.





For the first time, co-founder and first CEO Marc Randolph shares the company's behind-the-scenes, beyond the popular story that Reed Hastings founded the company after a $40 late fee at Blockbuster.





The book tells the story of how he and his team revolutionized the way we watch TV and movies and how they overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles to create the world's leading streaming service. The book is an inspiring story of perseverance, resilience, and innovation.





The author shares lessons on how to build something from nothing, and how to succeed in the face of failure.





It’s a must-read for anyone looking for a behind-the-scenes account of how one of the most iconic companies in the world was created.



