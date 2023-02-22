Learning requires a quiet ego and a safe environment

In his book Hyper-Learning: How to Adapt to the Speed of Change, Edward D. Hess explains the importance of becoming a hyper-learner in order to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world.





He outlines the strategies needed to succeed in this new way of working, which include developing a growth mindset, taking ownership of our minds, bodies, and emotions, and building social networks to help us stay connected and engaged.





The book also discusses the power of self-reflection and the importance of failure in learning, as well as the need to be open to change and to constantly update our skills in order to succeed.



