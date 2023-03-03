Leave room for change

Product-market fit is the moment when a startup finally finds a widespread set of customers who resonate with its product. Finding product-market fit doesn’t necessarily provide an "aha" moment, but you can think of it as when the interest from customers validates that your product satisfies a need. Achieving product-market fit is a process. And while it’s not always a linear one for small businesses just getting started, these steps will help you figure out more about your core value proposition:
Save
Even as you find product-market fit, what your customers need and the larger market is always going to be evolving. So, it’s important to keep those feedback loops open and to continue iterating on your product and messaging over time.
That way, you’ll keep product-market fit even as the market changes or as your customers want different things.
Save
To better understand how achieving product-market fit works, you can imagine a simple coffee cup. A coffee cup is an item that’s achieved product-market fit because it’s in a well-defined, existing product category. You know the features that people expect and want, and the problems business owners have to wrestle with are differentiation and distribution, not product-market fit.
In contrast, for unique product ideas, it takes longer to find the exact version of the product that gets you to product-market fit. As you begin the process of finding product-market fit, you should simplify your product idea, compare that version with your current plan, and find a version that exists between the two that your target customer will understand.
Save
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved