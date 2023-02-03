Lesson #1: Traditional Business Models Are Obsolete. We’re In The Era Of Subscription Economy

Lesson #3: Deliver Ongoing Value

You’re going to be out of business in less than 15 years if you’re not doing subscription services. How to do it? Start with the customer in mind.





Gather as much information as possible about your future customers. Spend your time where they spend it – forums, social media groups, blogs, Reddit. Use the collected observations to create a service that offers ongoing value, something that will satisfy your customer’s needs.

Something that will save them time. Ease their everyday life. Something that will make them scream for more.





Of course, the best way to deliver your product is digitally. People are already used to paying for online services – as long as they offer value.



