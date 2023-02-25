Lesson #7 Copy when you can. Invent when you must

The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business One Crazy Idea at a Time is a book by Jim McKelvey, founder of Square and author of The Launch Plan. The book provides entrepreneurs and business leaders with the knowledge and strategies they need to build an unbeatable business through innovation.





It covers topics such as craftsmanship, play, culture, and risk-taking, and provides practical advice on how businesses can identify and develop innovative ideas, build and manage teams, and access the resources needed to bring ideas to life.





The book also provides case studies to illustrate how successful companies have implemented the "innovation stack" approach to achieve success.