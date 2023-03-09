Level Up Now

It is easy to feel powerless when you experience failure but you must look at the root causes of the failure. If you failed, maybe others did too for the same reason. These are big opportunities!





When tackling a problem, get a 360-degree view. Most people naturally have, at best, a 180-degree view. Find someone who sees the other side and include them in the development of the solution.





Think outside the box and look outside your market for inspiration. Just as our inspiration for NowAccount came from lunch at a restaurant and not at a fintech meeting, your greatest inspiration typically happens when you are not trying to solve a problem. Be open and curious.







