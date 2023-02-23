Life your life

Do Epic Shit is a book by Ankur Warikoo published in 2021. The book focuses on personal development and offers advice on how to achieve success in life. It is divided into six parts: Find Your Calling, Money, Failure, Success, Habits, and Growth.





The book encourages readers to take risks, push boundaries, and think differently in order to reach their goals.





Ankur Warikoo writes about all the failures and successes he had in his life. He also reflects on the lessons he has learned the hard way to help us be aware of those situations. You will find valuable lessons in this book that you can use in your life.







