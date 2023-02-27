Likability

Top of Mind is a book by John Hall that provides a new perspective on marketing and offers strategies and habits to help readers stay top of mind with their target audience.





The book focuses on understanding the psychology behind why people choose to engage with certain brands, and how to use content to build relationships and drive conversations with your target audience.





It provides strategies to build an effective content marketing plan, and provides advice on how to create content that resonates with the right people. Additionally, the book covers the importance of creating an authentic brand identity, and how to use storytelling to connect with and engage your audience.





In short, Top of Mind provides readers with a comprehensive guide to building influence and engaging with their target audience.



