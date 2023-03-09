logo
How to Stop Being Socially Awkward and Be More Interesting

Social awkwardness comes from a sense of not appearing normal under the gaze of others in public. Social awkwardness is a sense that is generated by your own worries about what others think of your appearance. The social awkward situations can prevent you from fully interacting with others out of fear of being ridiculed.

Listen Carefully

Listen Carefully

Most of the socially awkward situations occur while you don’t listen to the other person and end up speaking something irrelevant. The most common problem of not listening to someone may be “you are lost in your thoughts.” so when communicating with others, try to listen properly when in a conversation.

Firm Shake Hands

Firm Shake Hands

  • People love confident people and since everything starts with a handshake, so make sure to start with a confidence
  • Grip the person's hand firmly and confidently
  • Make sure to not hold hands too tightly that it crushes someone's palm and avoid holding for too long
Smile More

Smile More

  •  When moving to public places or to parties, make eye contact with others and smile often
  • Smile not just makes you look adorable, but also reduces your social awkwardness
  • This will help others at ease so that they are more comfortable in your company
  • This is important because the other person also may be dealing with social awkwardness and your smile can do wonders for them also
Make Eye Contacts

Make Eye Contacts

  • Developing eye contact makes you confident
  • More people agree to your point when you make eye contacts with them and they’ll find you more confident
  • So when you are talking to someone new or a known person, make eye contact when talking or if someone is speaking to you
Team Up with Someone Skilled and Confident

Team Up with Someone Skilled and Confident

  • These people can help introduce you to new people and thereby give you a social starting
  • Learn a lot from their behaviour and create confidence while communicating with them as you grow as a communicative and extroverted individual
Ask Questions

Ask Questions

Asking questions and seeking their agreement about the topics increase their interest in communicating with you. While this will give a sudden boost to your confidence, it is important to make sure not to start every conversation with a question or as too many questions during a conversation.

Improve Non-Verbal Skills

Improve Non-Verbal Skills

Non-verbal skills are very important in increasing your confidence. In fact, experts claim that the success of any conversation depends on how you say things rather than what you say. While communicating with others, try to be polite and avoid taking over the conversation.

