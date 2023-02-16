Make It Sell Itself: On Referral Systems

Referral systems are meant to support your marketing with an incentivized method of getting new users to try out your product.





In a world of affiliate marketing, referral systems are sometimes perceived as a cheap marketing trick, so you will have to be careful to provide a clear value proposition to the referrer and the referred.





It helps if the audience you’re selling to understands referrals to be something positive. Some communities are more open to exchanging recommendations than others.





Referral systems are best leveraged in communities that trust the recommendations made by outstanding members of their communities.





In a market where there is a lot of cutthroat competition, referrals are not quickly given, lessening the potential virality of a referral system. In communities of frequent and well-intentioned exchange, like among teachers, a referral system will be adopted quickly.