Make it SIMPLE

The secrets that companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon don't want you to know
To increase the likelihood that an action will occur, product designers should focus on simplicity. Designers can also use heuristics to influence user behaviour.
Elements of simplicity:
The Hook Model explains the four-phase process that companies use to form habits.
The four phases are a trigger, action, variable reward, and investment.
For companies, the desire is to achieve the goal of unprompted user engagement with their products.
A product or service is considered successful if users come back without the need for costly advertisement or aggressive messaging.
A trigger is what starts a behaviour. It is the spark in the engine. There are two types of triggers: external and internal.
External triggers exist as part of the environment. They include phone apps, emails, photographs, etc. Internal triggers are mental and come from within the mind.
“Habit forming technologies start changing behavior by first cueing users by a call to action.”
External Triggers
External triggers communicate the next action that a user should take.
For example: Many e-commerce websites feature prominent buttons asking users to Buy Now or Subscribe.
Types of external triggers:
Action follows the trigger phase.
“The trigger, driven by internal and external cues, informs the user of what to do next.”
Ingredients that are needed to initiate any and all behaviours:
In other words, B = MAT (Motivation, Ability and Trigger).
Humans are motivated to seek pleasure and avoid pain. To seek hope and avoid fear and to seek social acceptance and avoid rejection.
Rewards are unpredictable in the timing and size of reward.
Variable rewards drive more user activity than fixed rewards. Companies that offer a chance at variable rewards such as Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter get more users hooked to their products.
“Experiences with finite variability become increasingly predictable with use and lose their appeal over time. Experiences that maintain user interest by sustaining variability with use exhibit infinite variability.”
Types of variable rewards:
Some examples of variable rewards
Only by understanding what truly matters to users can companies create the right variable rewards.
“Before users create the mental associations that activate their automatic behaviors, they must first invest in the product.”
To build effective hooks:
This has four quadrants that show the different types of creators: the peddler, the facilitator, the dealer, and the entertainer.
