Managing emotions and insecurities

People in the corridor normally ask about the boss’s mood because of the fluctuating emotions that the boss displays in a day. People want to catch the boss in a good mood as opposed to in a bad mood.





Managing insecurities will be big in the coming decade. FOMO (fear of missing out) is the new insecurity in town, especially among the Gen Z. A social media-driven world, rapid progress in some sectors and luck will combine to make you feel insecure vis-à-vis your peer group or the people you know. There is no antidote to insecurity.





Managers who are insecure of their subordinates’ talent or of other people in the firm are growing. This hinders the building of friendships at the workplace, and leads to politics and stress.

Even if you are confident, you need to manage the insecurities of your peer group or even of your boss. How subtly you handle that will determine your continued success.







