Managing Masters

Build an A-Team, written by Whitney Johnson, is a powerful guide to understanding how to build and lead successful teams. Through her experience as a consultant, Johnson provides readers with the knowledge and tools they need to bring out the best in their team members.





The book outlines the S-Curve, a tool to help leaders assess and monitor the performance of their team. Johnson identifies three key stages of the S-Curve; the ramp-up phase, the plateau phase, and the take-off phase. She outlines how leaders can identify these stages and how to best manage and motivate their teams during each one.





In addition, Johnson provides practical advice on how to overcome common team problems and how to foster collaboration and creativity. She also emphasizes the importance of learning and growth and provides guidance on how to create an environment that encourages learning and growth.



