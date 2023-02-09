Managing Your Team

This book provides readers with a comprehensive guide to managing their lives, teams, and businesses. The book offers practical advice, inspiring stories, and unique insights to help readers become more successful in their personal and professional lives.





The book dives deep into topics such as time management, decision-making, goal setting, and planning, helping readers to develop and hone the skills needed to become effective leaders.





Shiv Shivakumar also shares his own personal experiences and perspectives to illustrate the points discussed in the book. The Art of Management is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to become a successful leader and make a positive impact in their work and life.



