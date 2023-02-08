logo
nextbigwhat logo
IDEAS
0
How Artificial Intelligence Keeps The Internet Running Without Us Knowing

How Artificial Intelligence Keeps The Internet Running Without Us Knowing

We’re surrounded by science we don’t understand.


Despite the tremendous development of AI over the past five years, a large number of people still believe that AI remains confined to the walls of offices and scientific laboratories.


AI is in the news nowadays but many overlook the fact that AI has already been an integral part of our lives in various fields.


Save

Marketing

2

Marketing

  • AI does an excellent marketing job, so it can suggest the best products that are right for you based on the information available about you and your search history
  • A large number of online stores offer a photo-only product search service, where AI processes and analyzes the image and then suggests products similar to the one in the image



0

Save

Social Media

1

Social Media

  • Social media relies on making users spend as long as possible on the platform.
  • Algorithms conduct a dedicated study of each user and identify their interests and interests so that they can continue to interact with the platform
  • AI's role is to suggest the right content and censor the huge amounts of content posted


0

Save

Video Games

4

Video Games

  • Traditional games such as chess and electronic games have generally used AI as a fierce competitor to the player on the game's ground, and to provide a unique experience for every player in the game.
  • In 1996, Gary Kasparov defeated an AI developed by IBM in a chess match, proving that no machine could beat the human mind.


0

Save

Security and Surveillance

5

Security and Surveillance


  • AI processes, analyzes and interrupts images from surveillance cameras accurately and interrupts them with information from sensors scattered around the country to assess the situation and send an alert to security in case of any danger
  • Most prominent applications are the AI surveillance system which studies the surrounding environment, learns the patterns and behaviors in it, identifies any unusual activity or suspicious movement, and alerts the user directly


0

Save

Health

6

Health


  • A lot of countries have been using AI to develop systems and devices to make diagnosing COVID-19 as fast, cheap, and accurate as possible.
  • China developed a special system for diagnosing coronavirus in 15 seconds with more than 90 percent accuracy.



0

Save

Creativity

7

Creativity

  • From the beginning, there has been debate about AI and if it can be used in the field of creativity
  • We do not have the full answer to this question yet


One of the most prominent applications of AI in this field is museNet, which is a deep neural network that can generate 4 minute musical compositions with 10 different instruments

0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivitySalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Helpful Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login