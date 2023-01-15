Mass, Energy and Light





How are mass and energy and light actually related to one another? And what does this relationship say about the fundamental nature of ourselves and the universe?





For most of us, mass is the stuff we're made out of. If something has mass, it generally means that it's heavy, hefty, substantial. We tend to think of things with less mass as lighter, ethereal, or barely there.





This is something we develop in our intuition at an early age, and it's something that was captured by Newton's laws of motion.







