Frequently Asked Questions about the Universe - Jorge Cham, Daniel Whiteson

Mass &amp; Energy

Mass & Energy

 

 Einstein teaches us that mass and energy are different forms of the same thing:


"If there's one physics equation most people know, it's probably E = mc2. It's the most famous equation in physics, likely because it's easy to remember. Its form is simple and elegant, almost like the Nike 'swoosh' logo.


Compared to other physics formulas that look more like Egyptian hieroglyphics, this one definitely has brand appeal. Of course, it doesn't hurt that it came from Einstein, whose brilliance (and famous hairdo) have been a part of popular culture since the last century.



