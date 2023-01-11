The Hero's journey is the perfect structure to lend power and purpose to your personal story. In Limitless you are the superhero.





Jim Kwik: "The Kid with the Broken Brain" to remembering hundreds of names in his talks, remembering 100 digits, and recalling it from the back... The renowned brain coach Jim Kwik.





The child who took an extra three years to learn how to read now reads one book per week.







