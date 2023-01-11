logo
nextbigwhat logo
PERSONAL-DEVELOPMENT
0
Limitless - Jim Kwik

Limitless - Jim Kwik

The Hero's journey is the perfect structure to lend power and purpose to your personal story. In Limitless you are the superhero.


Jim Kwik: "The Kid with the Broken Brain" to remembering hundreds of names in his talks, remembering 100 digits, and recalling it from the back... The renowned brain coach Jim Kwik.


The child who took an extra three years to learn how to read now reads one book per week.



Add to BigBook

Methods

7

Methods

Focus


Practice focus - Limit distractions

Study - Try to use


  • Active Recall
  • Spaced Repetition
  • State of Mind
  • Music for mind
  • Take note and Highlight


Memory - To Improve try to use


  • Visualization
  • Association
  • Location 
  • Emotion



0

Add to BigBook

Becoming Limitless

1

Becoming Limitless

To becoming limitless you need right 3Ms - Mindset, Motivation and Method.


Mindset

 

For having a correct mindset -


  • Make a list of your limiting beliefs.
  • Get the facts about those beliefs.
  • Create New beliefs.



0

Add to BigBook

7 Lies of Learning

2

7 Lies of Learning

 

  • Intelligence is Fixed.
  • We use only 10% of your brain.
  • Mistakes are Failures.
  • Knowledge is Power. (Without implementation it's useless)
  • Learning new things is Difficult.
  • Criticism of Others matters.
  • Genius is born. (Not born. It's made through deep practice.)



0

Add to BigBook

JIM KWIK

3

JIM KWIK
JIM KWIK
JIM KWIK
JIM KWIK

If an egg is broken by an outside force LIFE ends. If broken by an inside force, LIFE begins. Great things always begin from inside.

JIM KWIK

Motivation

4

Motivation

Remember the formula


Motivation = Purpose * Energy * S3


S3 = Small Simple Steps


Purpose

 

Setting SMART Goals


S - Specific

M - Measurable

A - Actionable

R - Realistic 

T - Time-based (with a deadline)


And the work should go Head --> Heart --> Hands -- in this way.



0

Add to BigBook

Energy

5

Energy


Brain Foods: Avocadoes, Blueberries, Broccoli, Dark Chocolate, Eggs, Green vegetables, salmon, Sardines, Caviar, Turmeric, Walnuts, and Water.

Exercise

Killing ANT's (Automatic Negative Thoughts)

Small Simple Steps (S3) start with Habit Loop (from the book 'Atomic Habits' by James Clear).


Create some morning habits.




0

Add to BigBook

Flow

6

Flow

For getting into the flow


  • Remove distractions
  • Give yourself enough time
  • Do something you love
  • Set Clear Goals
  • Challenge a little

The enemies of Flow,


  • Multitasking
  • Stress
  • Fear of failure
  • Lack of conviction



0

Add to BigBook

Remembering Names

8

Remembering Names

 

BE SUAVE


B - Believe (you can remember)


E - Exercise (Do it as often as you can)


S - Say It (when the person says its name)


U - Use it (in the conversation)


A - Ask it (about its meaning or where it come from)


V - Visualise (as a picture of that name)


E - End it (by saying the name)



0

Add to BigBook

Speed Reading

9

Speed Reading

 

The barriers to increasing reading speed


  • Regression: Going to the previous word to read it again. To stop it use a visual pacer. Underline the words that you read with your finger (in pc use your cursor.)
  • Subvocalization: The voice in your mind that speaks with you while you read. To stop this just count (1,2,3,4,5...) loudly while you read.
  • Word by Word Reading: Try to see a chunk of words at once and understand its means by a picture in your mind.


Just practice more to increase your reading speed.



0

Add to BigBook

Learning any Skill

10

Learning any Skill

FASTER way to learn any skills


F - Forget (what you knew about it - fresh start)

A - Act (participate in the learning)

S - State (learning is state-dependent - get into the alpha state)

T - Teach (others & share with others)

E - Enter (in your daily calendar)

R - Review (after some time)



0

Add to BigBook

Category:

Creative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessPersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivity

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Helpful Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login