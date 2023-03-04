logo
From Bill Gates Blog: His Meeting with PM Modi

From Bill Gates Blog: His Meeting with PM Modi

Bill Gates recently visited India and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various topics including healthcare, climate change, financial inclusion, and innovation. Here are some key highlights from their conversation.

Millet Khichdi at a Godh Bharai Ceremony!

Millet Khichdi at a Godh Bharai Ceremony!

The India Council of Agricultural Research in Pusa is developing weather-resistant crops to help farmers adapt to a changing climate, including varieties of wheat and chickpeas that can tolerate droughts, and increasing the shelf life of millet-based products.


Millets are very nutritious—a super food, as Prime Minister Modi put it—and are also water-efficient and heat tolerant. Bill Gates got to taste millet khichdi, a type of porridge, at a “Godh Bharai” ceremony—similar to a baby shower—for two women hosted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The work India is doing to help billions

The work India is doing to help billions

  • India has excelled in producing and delivering COVID-19 vaccines, and has saved millions of lives during the pandemic with its manufacturing capabilities.
  • The country's public health system has delivered over 2.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines, and the Co-WIN platform has allowed people to schedule billions of vaccine appointments and receive digital certifications.
  • India has made financial inclusion a priority, investing in a digital ID system and creating innovative platforms for digital banking, which allowed emergency digital payments to 300 million people during the pandemic.


The various promotions and programs run by PM Modi

The various promotions and programs run by PM Modi

  • The Gati Shakti program digitally connects 16 ministries to integrate their plans for infrastructure projects and accelerate the work of Indian scientists and engineers.
  • Communities in India are "adopting" TB patients to make sure they receive the nutrition and care they need, and similar approaches have been taken for HIV patients.
  • India is promoting universal foundational literacy and numeracy across the country using digital tools to make learning more accessible, even through TV.
  • India is a key partner in Mission Innovation, a program launched in 2015 to accelerate work on clean energy technologies, and will continue to work on climate change with the Gates Foundation's support.


