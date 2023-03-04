Millet Khichdi at a Godh Bharai Ceremony!

The India Council of Agricultural Research in Pusa is developing weather-resistant crops to help farmers adapt to a changing climate, including varieties of wheat and chickpeas that can tolerate droughts, and increasing the shelf life of millet-based products.





Millets are very nutritious—a super food, as Prime Minister Modi put it—and are also water-efficient and heat tolerant. Bill Gates got to taste millet khichdi, a type of porridge, at a “Godh Bharai” ceremony—similar to a baby shower—for two women hosted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.