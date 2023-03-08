Mind your money

Staying active helps to reduce your risk of conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Exercise has also been linked to improved mental health and cognitive function. The trick to staying active is to find something you enjoy doing. For some, that means having a friend to exercise with.
Save
You can get a great workout at home for just pennies. Fitness DVDs are a great way to exercise, and many local libraries have copies you can borrow. Checking out different DVDs can be a great way to find new types of exercise you like.
Save
If you haven’t been active in several years, start out slow. Always talk to your doctor before starting an exercise program, as there may be precautions you should take.
In general, you’ll want to start out with sessions of only five or 10 minutes. You can gradually increase the length of your sessions over time.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved