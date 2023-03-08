logo
6 Ways to Live a More Active Life

Staying active helps to reduce your risk of conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Exercise has also been linked to improved mental health and cognitive function. The trick to staying active is to find something you enjoy doing. For some, that means having a friend to exercise with.

Mix it up

Many gyms and community centres offer free classes with a monthly membership. Take advantage of those opportunities. You may get to experience some of the newest and hottest fitness trends. You never know what you might fall in love with next.

Take it slow

If you haven’t been active in several years, start out slow. Always talk to your doctor before starting an exercise program, as there may be precautions you should take.


In general, you’ll want to start out with sessions of only five or 10 minutes. You can gradually increase the length of your sessions over time.

Get your 30

  • Your goal is to exercise for 30 minutes a day
  • Three 10-minute sessions are just as good as one longer session
  • Take precautions to avoid injuries
  • It's better to work out a little less one day if it will help you do it again the next
Work your muscles

  • Resistance training or weight lifting is also important
  • This type of exercise helps strengthen your muscles and bones and improve your balance and coordination, reducing your risk for osteoporosis
  • Not sure how to get started? Hire a trainer for a one-time session
Mind your money

You can get a great workout at home for just pennies. Fitness DVDs are a great way to exercise, and many local libraries have copies you can borrow. Checking out different DVDs can be a great way to find new types of exercise you like.

