Motivate Yourself into Action

Introduction





The principle behind this, made popular by Brian Tracy's book Eat That Frog, is to do the most difficult and unappealing task first thing each day so that you can proceed with the rest of your day knowing that the worst has already passed.





The 1st rule of frog eating is: If you have to eat two frogs, eat the ugliest one first.





The 2nd rule of frog eating is: If you have to eat a live frog at all, it doesn’t pay to sit and look at it for very long.







