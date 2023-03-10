logo
nextbigwhat logo
OFFICE AND ME
0
Why Avoiding Office Politics Could Hurt You More Than You Know

Why Avoiding Office Politics Could Hurt You More Than You Know


“Avoiding office politics altogether can be deadly for your career. Every workplace has an intricate system of power, and you can—and should—work it ethically to your best advantage. -- Erin Burt


Those who are politically savvy have better career prospects, better career trajectories, and are seen as being more promotable.

Save

#Article
Networking Ability

3

Networking Ability

After you have identified those influencers, draw up a strategic networking plan to build stronger relationships with them.

Consider your most important career and leadership goals. Does your network consist of influencers, connectors, and advocates who can help? 

0

Save

Social Astuteness

1

Social Astuteness

Aim to become something of a “corporate anthropologist,” observing the relationships between co-workers and superiors and paying attention to informal social networks.


By observing the communication and relationships that surround you at work, you might discover that instead of hiding when the team gets competitive, you would do better to hang in there, go toe-to-toe with them, and ultimately earn their respect.

0

Save

Interpersonal Influence

2

Interpersonal Influence

Look for people who are not necessarily in high-level roles, but who have the ability to make things happen. Who are the movers and shakers in your organization, and what can you learn from how they get things done?


For example, you might discover that before voicing an opposing opinion in a global teleconference, it pays to have influential backers present. 

0

Save

Sincerity

4

Sincerity

Be mindful of not becoming someone you can’t stand to see when you look in the mirror. 

Warmth is the conduit of influence. You must connect with sincerity and build trust before you can lead. 

0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivityRelationships and meSalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login