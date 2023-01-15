Newton's Laws









On the other hand, we tend to think of energy as something com­pletely different. We associate energy with heat, light, fire, or motion.





It seems like something ephemeral that can flow or be transmitted. It gives you the power to do things and burn things. Like a magical quantity, it's something you can store and release when needed.





For a long time, this intuition about mass and energy fit quite neatly with Newton's laws and our basic understanding of the uni­verse.





Mass and energy were two different things, although it was clear they could interact with each other.







