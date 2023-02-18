No guesswork

For nearly a century, the Walt Disney Company has experienced seismic shifts and maintained its status as the world's most successful media company.





Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO of this legendary brand and a 45-year veteran in the entertainment industry, now tells his story and lays out the principles that nurture the good and manage the bad.





Read The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company to learn how to simultaneously embrace change and operate with integrity, and foster a culture of trust, creativity, and pragmatic risk-taking.



