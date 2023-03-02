logo
nextbigwhat logo
PERSONAL-DEVELOPMENT
0
Five Ways Nostalgia Can Improve Your Well-Being

Five Ways Nostalgia Can Improve Your Well-Being

Nostalgia can be good for us, increasing our well-being, making us feel connected to other people, and giving us a sense of continuity in our lives. And it seems to come on naturally when we need to weather life’s difficulties. Rather than being a problem, nostalgia can help bring happiness and meaning to our lives. Here are some of the ways nostalgia can benefit us, according to science:

Save

Nostalgia may help people who feel disillusioned or depressed

5

Nostalgia may help people who feel disillusioned or depressed

Many studies have found that nostalgia seems to protect people from negative mind states, bringing about a kind of emotional homeostasis. However, nostalgia is not without its drawbacks: it may prevent us from recognizing the joy in our lives right here and now, and it could become an avoidance strategy that keeps us from dealing with present problems in more effective ways.

0

Save

Nostalgia makes us feel socially connected

1

Nostalgia makes us feel socially connected

  • Nostalgia about our past often includes recalling important people in our lives-people who cared about us and made us feel like we belonged
  • So, it's not too surprising that recalling these special times would make us feel more connected to others
  • Nostalgia also seems to help us maintain our relationships
0

Save

Nostalgia helps us find meaning in life

2

Nostalgia helps us find meaning in life

  • Research suggests nostalgia can be an important resource for increasing meaning, by highlighting central moments in our lives and giving us a sense of continuity
  • One study compared nostalgia to two seemingly related forms of thinking about one’s life: recalling a positive past event or imagining a desired future
  • Focusing on an event that made them nostalgic led people to feel their lives had more meaning compared to imagining a desirable future
0

Save

Nostalgia can make us happier

3

Nostalgia can make us happier

Even though nostalgia is by definition a blend of positive and negative emotion, the positive tends to outweigh the negative, meaning we feel happier overall. Nostalgia is generally beneficial, leading people to experience more positive emotions, life satisfaction, and well-being, as well as fewer negative emotions.

0

Save

Nostalgia puts us in touch with our authentic selves

4

Nostalgia puts us in touch with our authentic selves

  • When thinking nostalgically about our past, we are the prime protagonists in our own life stories
  • Perhaps because of this, nostalgia helps us to see our lives as continuous and coherent, providing us with a sense of authenticity
  • Researchers found that when primed to feel nostalgic by writing about a time in their past, people saw their past self as an authentic representation of themselves
  • This, in turn, reduced their focus on meeting the expectations of others versus following their own intrinsic expectations of themselves
0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivityRelationships and meSalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login