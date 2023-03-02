Nostalgia may help people who feel disillusioned or depressed

Nostalgia can be good for us, increasing our well-being, making us feel connected to other people, and giving us a sense of continuity in our lives. And it seems to come on naturally when we need to weather life’s difficulties. Rather than being a problem, nostalgia can help bring happiness and meaning to our lives. Here are some of the ways nostalgia can benefit us, according to science:
Many studies have found that nostalgia seems to protect people from negative mind states, bringing about a kind of emotional homeostasis. However, nostalgia is not without its drawbacks: it may prevent us from recognizing the joy in our lives right here and now, and it could become an avoidance strategy that keeps us from dealing with present problems in more effective ways.
Even though nostalgia is by definition a blend of positive and negative emotion, the positive tends to outweigh the negative, meaning we feel happier overall. Nostalgia is generally beneficial, leading people to experience more positive emotions, life satisfaction, and well-being, as well as fewer negative emotions.
