Not enough wisdom

As authors of The Story of Us, we find ourselves without mentors, editors, or anyone else to ensure that our work turns out okay. It's all up to us, which is both scary and hopeful. If we can all gain a little more wisdom together, we may be able to nudge our story toward an unimaginably bright future.





Given the high stakes, it's imperative that we be our wisest selves. Unfortunately, lessons in wisdom don't always stick. Unlike technological growth, wisdom seems to fluctuate, causing societies to repeat mistakes from the past.





As humans, we're supposed to mature with age. However, the world seems to be growing more childish with each passing year. Political divisions and tribalism are on the rise, and outlandish conspiracy theories are flourishing.





Major institutions are struggling, and public shaming is making a comeback. Trust, the cornerstone of a healthy society, is rapidly eroding. These trends are happening in many societies, not just our own.



